RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.96

Shares of RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.96 and last traded at $9.02, with a volume of 279099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.25.

A number of research firms have commented on RNLSY. Evercore ISI downgraded RENAULT S A/ADR to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded RENAULT S A/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RENAULT S A/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank downgraded RENAULT S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded RENAULT S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.82. The company has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 3.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.09.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

