Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Short Interest Down 29.4% in December

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,420,000 shares, a decline of 29.4% from the December 15th total of 3,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 397,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Repligen in a research note on Monday. Finally, Svb Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Repligen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,350,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $545,830,000 after buying an additional 699,886 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,420,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $379,940,000 after buying an additional 305,195 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,088,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $265,465,000 after buying an additional 1,069,284 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,348,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $180,088,000 after buying an additional 512,455 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 611,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,583,000 after buying an additional 22,063 shares during the period. 85.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RGEN traded up $1.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $99.02. 377,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,847. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 14.70 and a current ratio of 16.03. Repligen has a fifty-two week low of $52.87 and a fifty-two week high of $99.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 135.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.12.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. Repligen had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $69.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Repligen will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

