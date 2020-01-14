Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) Short Interest Update

Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,750,000 shares, an increase of 31.2% from the December 15th total of 7,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 8.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, CFO Joseph Douglas Ragan III sold 11,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $109,645.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert P. Ryder bought 22,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.81 per share, with a total value of $201,749.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,749. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 34,635 shares of company stock worth $322,685. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in REZI. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 16.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 99,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 14,073 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the third quarter worth $29,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the third quarter worth $3,851,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 890.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 103,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 93,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 6.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,790,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,534,000 after purchasing an additional 639,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on REZI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Imperial Capital dropped their price target on Resideo Technologies from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Resideo Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Resideo Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

REZI stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.11. 13,853 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,580,651. Resideo Technologies has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $26.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.13.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.04). Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. Resideo Technologies’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

