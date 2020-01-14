Restart Energy MWAT (MWAT) Price Up 2.5% This Week

Restart Energy MWAT (CURRENCY:MWAT) traded up 13.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 14th. In the last week, Restart Energy MWAT has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. One Restart Energy MWAT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin, CoinZest and Coinsuper. Restart Energy MWAT has a market capitalization of $3.76 million and approximately $17,398.00 worth of Restart Energy MWAT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Restart Energy MWAT Token Profile

Restart Energy MWAT is a token. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2017. Restart Energy MWAT’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 452,750,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Restart Energy MWAT is /r/RestartEnergy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Restart Energy MWAT is restartenergy.io . Restart Energy MWAT’s official Twitter account is @RestartEnergyio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Restart Energy MWAT

Restart Energy MWAT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Coinsuper, CoinZest, Sistemkoin and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Restart Energy MWAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Restart Energy MWAT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Restart Energy MWAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

