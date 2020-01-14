Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) Cut to “Sector Performer” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) to a sector performer rating in a research report report published on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have GBX 170 ($2.24) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 180 ($2.37).

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.30) target price on shares of Restaurant Group in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Restaurant Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 158.33 ($2.08).

RTN stock opened at GBX 146 ($1.92) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 153.21 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 143.98. The stock has a market cap of $717.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09. Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 110.10 ($1.45) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 167.70 ($2.21). The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.93.

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pub restaurants in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Frankie & Benny's, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Brunning & Price, Garfunkel's, Firejacks, Wagamama, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

