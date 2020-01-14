Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) Short Interest Down 25.1% in December

Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,530,000 shares, a drop of 25.1% from the December 15th total of 3,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Retail Properties of America during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Retail Properties of America by 14.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Retail Properties of America by 369.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 7,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Retail Properties of America during the second quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Retail Properties of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

NYSE RPAI opened at $12.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Retail Properties of America has a twelve month low of $11.12 and a twelve month high of $14.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.41 and its 200 day moving average is $12.59.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $119.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Retail Properties of America will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.166 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.08%.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

