Reviewing Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) & Evergy (OTCMKTS:EVRG)

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) and Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Innergex Renewable Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Evergy pays an annual dividend of $2.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Evergy pays out 75.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

86.4% of Evergy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Evergy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Innergex Renewable Energy and Evergy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innergex Renewable Energy 4.78% 1.04% 0.12% Evergy 11.97% 6.96% 2.48%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Innergex Renewable Energy and Evergy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innergex Renewable Energy $436.35 million 4.32 $25.22 million N/A N/A Evergy $4.28 billion 3.49 $535.80 million $2.67 24.55

Evergy has higher revenue and earnings than Innergex Renewable Energy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Innergex Renewable Energy and Evergy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innergex Renewable Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 Evergy 1 2 2 0 2.20

Evergy has a consensus price target of $67.20, suggesting a potential upside of 2.50%. Given Evergy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Evergy is more favorable than Innergex Renewable Energy.

Risk & Volatility

Innergex Renewable Energy has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evergy has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Evergy beats Innergex Renewable Energy on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy, Inc. engages in the development, acquisition, and operations of run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power generation plants. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, Solar Power Generation, and Site Development. The Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation segments sells electricity products to publicly owned utilities and other creditworthy counterparties. The Site Development segment analyzes potential locations. The company was founded on October 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Longueuil, Canada.

About Evergy

Westar Energy, Inc. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

