RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Price Target Cut to $2.50

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Lake Street Capital from $4.50 to $2.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 87.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of RiceBran Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st.

RIBT traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.34. The company had a trading volume of 98,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,661. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average of $2.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. RiceBran Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $3.87.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.30 million during the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative net margin of 56.23% and a negative return on equity of 42.74%.

In other RiceBran Technologies news, CEO Brent Robert Rystrom bought 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.25 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 278,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,421.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Grain Co Continental bought 3,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.25 per share, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,649,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,311,335. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 3,300,000 shares of company stock worth $4,125,000 over the last three months. 8.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 970,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 27,112 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 20.0% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 136.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 72,778 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 13.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 6,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RiceBran Technologies during the second quarter worth about $38,000. 26.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RiceBran Technologies

RiceBran Technologies processes and markets healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from raw rice bran. The company manufactures and distributes stabilized rice bran (SRB) in various granulations with other products and derivatives. It offers RiBalance, a rice bran nutritional package derived from further processing of SRB; RiSolubles, a nutritious carbohydrate and lipid rich fraction of RiBalance; RiFiber, a protein and fiber rich derivative of RiBalance; and protein and protein/fiber blends under the ProRyza brand.

