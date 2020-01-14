Rise (RISE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $278.00

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 13th. In the last week, Rise has traded 23.9% higher against the dollar. Rise has a market cap of $238,980.00 and $278.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rise coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, RightBTC and OpenLedger DEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00038443 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000752 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Rise

Rise is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 142,627,736 coins. Rise’s official website is rise.vision . Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision . The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

Rise Coin Trading

Rise can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, RightBTC and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rise using one of the exchanges listed above.

