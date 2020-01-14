Riverbridge Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA)

Riverbridge Partners LLC cut its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,499,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 220,418 shares during the quarter. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers comprises about 2.7% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned about 3.23% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $150,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 101.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 17.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the third quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1,469.8% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.66. 457,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,448. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc has a 52-week low of $31.84 and a 52-week high of $44.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.35, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.68.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $289.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 74.07%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RBA shares. ValuEngine cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James set a $43.50 price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

