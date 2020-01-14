Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Given New $64.00 Price Target at Barclays

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $55.00 to $64.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 target price on shares of Robert Half International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Robert Half International in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. CL King began coverage on Robert Half International in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.25.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Robert Half International stock opened at $62.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.24 and a 200 day moving average of $57.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.35. Robert Half International has a 12-month low of $51.90 and a 12-month high of $69.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 41.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Robert Half International will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Robert Half International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 142.9% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 55,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 32,400 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Robert Half International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 349,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,084,000 after purchasing an additional 145,450 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Robert Half International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.