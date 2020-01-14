Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST) Short Interest Up 25.0% in December

Rosetta Stone Inc (NYSE:RST) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 993,900 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the December 15th total of 795,400 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Rosetta Stone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Rosetta Stone by 244.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Rosetta Stone by 237.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,337 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rosetta Stone in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rosetta Stone by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,948 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rosetta Stone alerts:

Shares of RST traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,460. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.23 and a beta of 0.24. Rosetta Stone has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $26.88.

Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $45.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Rosetta Stone will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RST has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rosetta Stone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Rosetta Stone from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Rosetta Stone in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Rosetta Stone in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rosetta Stone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

About Rosetta Stone

Rosetta Stone Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Rosetta Stone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rosetta Stone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.