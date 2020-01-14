Royal Bank of Canada Raises Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target to $205.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $189.00 to $205.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ADSK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autodesk from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Autodesk from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $185.50.
Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $191.19 on Monday. Autodesk has a 52-week low of $129.70 and a 52-week high of $193.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $182.61 and a 200-day moving average of $161.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.33 billion, a PE ratio of 1,738.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.89.
In other Autodesk news, SVP Carmel Galvin sold 4,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $923,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,288,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.7% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,897,370 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $309,082,000 after acquiring an additional 31,287 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 10.2% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,767 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 14.1% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 140,791 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,139,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.0% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 20,895 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.
About Autodesk
Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.
