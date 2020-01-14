Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 245 ($3.22) target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Shore Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RBS. Citigroup cut shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 250 ($3.29) in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.68) target price on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 300 ($3.95) in a report on Monday, December 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 268.60 ($3.53).

Royal Bank of Scotland Group stock traded down GBX 1.30 ($0.02) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 230.70 ($3.03). The stock had a trading volume of 14,374,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,430,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.98. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a 12-month low of GBX 2.23 ($0.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 274.20 ($3.61). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 237.29 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 217.79.

In related news, insider Mark Seligman acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 214 ($2.82) per share, with a total value of £21,400 ($28,150.49). Insiders have bought 10,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,169,976 over the last three months.

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

