Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) was downgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Shares of RBS traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.98. 1,966,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,069,172. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.55. The company has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a 1 year low of $4.33 and a 1 year high of $7.31.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.28). Royal Bank of Scotland Group had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Scotland Group will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBS. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Scotland Group in the third quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 20.6% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 15,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Royal Bank of Scotland Group

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

