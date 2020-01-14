Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) Shares Purchased by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $2,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 691.6% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 449,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,171,000 after purchasing an additional 392,806 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.7% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 11.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 50,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,137,000 after buying an additional 5,001 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.8% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 154,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,757,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.55, for a total transaction of $2,411,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 805,751 shares in the company, valued at $97,133,283.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,311,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at $7,000,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,928 shares of company stock worth $8,606,360. Company insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

RCL stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.17. The company had a trading volume of 41,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,913. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a one year low of $100.47 and a one year high of $135.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.45.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by ($0.04). Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.98 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a boost from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is currently 35.21%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RCL. Zacks Investment Research cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Argus upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.90.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.