RPICoin Reaches Market Cap of $38,291.00 (RPI)

RPICoin (CURRENCY:RPI) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One RPICoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX, Crex24 and CryptoBridge. RPICoin has a total market cap of $38,291.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of RPICoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, RPICoin has traded 131% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00055864 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 39.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000038 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000085 BTC.

RPICoin Profile

RPICoin (CRYPTO:RPI) is a coin. RPICoin’s total supply is 918,011,490 coins and its circulating supply is 877,999,554 coins. RPICoin’s official message board is www.rpicoin.com/index.html#blog . The official website for RPICoin is www.rpicoin.com . The Reddit community for RPICoin is /r/RPICoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RPICoin’s official Twitter account is @rpicoin

Buying and Selling RPICoin

RPICoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CryptoBridge and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RPICoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RPICoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RPICoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

