RTG Mining Inc (TSE:RTG) Insider Buys C$9,003,000.00 in Stock

RTG Mining Inc (TSE:RTG) insider Richard Charles Hains bought 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.90 per share, with a total value of C$9,003,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,003,000.
Shares of TSE:RTG traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,317. RTG Mining Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$0.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $46.17 million and a P/E ratio of -2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 13.74 and a quick ratio of 13.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.08.
About RTG Mining
