RTG Mining Inc (TSE:RTG) Insider Buys C$9,003,000.00 in Stock

RTG Mining Inc (TSE:RTG) insider Richard Charles Hains bought 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.90 per share, with a total value of C$9,003,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,003,000.

Shares of TSE:RTG traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,317. RTG Mining Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$0.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $46.17 million and a P/E ratio of -2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 13.74 and a quick ratio of 13.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.08.

About RTG Mining

RTG Mining Inc explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for copper, gold, and magnetite deposits. It develops the Mabilo and Bunawan projects located in the Philippines. RTG Mining Inc was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

