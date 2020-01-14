Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Short Interest Down 8.3% in December

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 898,400 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the December 15th total of 979,700 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 239,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ RUTH traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.71. 6,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,682. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 1 year low of $18.60 and a 1 year high of $27.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $642.83 million, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 45.15%. The company had revenue of $103.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,494 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 15,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stephens set a $24.00 price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Ruth's Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

