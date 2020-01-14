Sabal Trust CO Acquires 841 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Sabal Trust CO increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its position in Philip Morris International by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 127,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,830,000 after acquiring an additional 6,178 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its position in Philip Morris International by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 143,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in Philip Morris International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 72,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,171,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 289,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,647,000 after buying an additional 4,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

PM traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.58. The stock had a trading volume of 4,997,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,156,938. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.22. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.20 and a 52 week high of $92.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 82.33% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.76%.

PM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.17.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

