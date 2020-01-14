Sabal Trust CO Cuts Stock Holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Sabal Trust CO decreased its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Air Products & Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 163.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on APD shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $241.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products & Chemicals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.76.

NYSE:APD traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $234.52. 944,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,314,972. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.63 and a 52-week high of $241.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $232.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.02.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 19.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.52%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

