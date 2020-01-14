Sabal Trust CO Has $31.34 Million Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Sabal Trust CO increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 37.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 582,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 158,098 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Co accounts for 2.5% of Sabal Trust CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $31,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the third quarter worth about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 122.3% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 49.3% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America set a $50.00 price objective on Wells Fargo & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Raymond James downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Argus raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.61.

Shares of WFC traded down $2.81 on Tuesday, hitting $49.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,661,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,290,297. The company has a market capitalization of $222.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Wells Fargo & Co has a fifty-two week low of $43.34 and a fifty-two week high of $54.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.97.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $22.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 21.67%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

