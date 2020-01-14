Sabal Trust CO Has $34.95 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Sabal Trust CO boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 384,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 2.8% of Sabal Trust CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $34,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 23.3% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 58.4% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRK traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $89.93. The stock had a trading volume of 8,230,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,754,415. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.62 and a 200 day moving average of $85.49. The stock has a market cap of $227.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.52. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.16% and a net margin of 20.26%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.22%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRK. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 target price on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.69.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

