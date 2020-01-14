Sabal Trust CO Purchases 6,264 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Sabal Trust CO raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,264 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $22,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BB&T Corp raised its position in Tyson Foods by 24.4% during the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 86,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,440,000 after purchasing an additional 16,941 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,008,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Tyson Foods by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,908,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,183,000 after purchasing an additional 872,367 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in Tyson Foods by 6.7% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,306,000. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TSN traded down $1.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.94. 2,811,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,799,291. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.07 and its 200-day moving average is $85.89. The company has a market capitalization of $33.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.59 and a 1-year high of $94.24.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Stephen R. Stouffer sold 15,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $1,417,585.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mary Oleksiuk sold 28,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $2,617,388.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,145 shares of company stock valued at $4,038,543 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

TSN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective (up from $83.00) on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.83.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

