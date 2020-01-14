Sabal Trust CO Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Sabal Trust CO lowered its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,358,000. United Bank increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 15,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 57,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 73,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,190,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $206.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 745,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,176. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.89. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $207.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.9101 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

