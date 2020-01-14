Sabal Trust CO Sells 1,668 Shares of Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Sabal Trust CO decreased its stake in shares of Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,668 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Home Bancshares were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HOMB. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Home Bancshares by 12,851.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 6,297 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Bancshares by 274.7% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Bancshares alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on HOMB shares. Stephens set a $22.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of Home Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Home Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

In other Home Bancshares news, Director Jack Engelkes sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total value of $74,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 138,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,584,009.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Alex R. Lieblong sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $292,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,435,855 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOMB traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.21. 623,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,237. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Home Bancshares Inc has a 12-month low of $16.38 and a 12-month high of $20.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.84.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. Home Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 35.22%. The business had revenue of $167.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Home Bancshares Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

About Home Bancshares

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.