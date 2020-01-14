Saga Communications (NYSEAMERICAN:SGA) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Saga Communications, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SGA)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $31.35. Saga Communications shares last traded at $31.09, with a volume of 122 shares trading hands.

Saga Communications (NYSEAMERICAN:SGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.27 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th.

In other news, Director Warren S. Lada sold 992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $29,670.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,146.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Saga Communications by 101.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Saga Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Saga Communications by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Saga Communications by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after buying an additional 8,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Saga Communications by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter.

About Saga Communications (NYSEAMERICAN:SGA)

Saga Communications, Inc, a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk.

