Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at DA Davidson

Stock analysts at DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.79.

Shares of NYSE SAIL traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.00. The company had a trading volume of 855,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,912. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.27 and its 200-day moving average is $21.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.50 and a beta of 2.09. Sailpoint Technologies has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $32.25.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $75.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.50 million. Sailpoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sailpoint Technologies will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.66, for a total value of $1,044,960.00. Also, Director James Michael Pflaging sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $100,450.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,916,522. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIL. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Sailpoint Technologies in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $146,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 41.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $206,000. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sailpoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

