Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) Short Interest Down 30.8% in December

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 30.8% from the December 15th total of 1,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 33,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000. 9.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SAL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

SAL remained flat at $$43.50 during midday trading on Monday. 22 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,537. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $122.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.91 and a 200-day moving average of $40.28. Salisbury Bancorp has a 1-year low of $35.26 and a 1-year high of $49.85.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $10.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 million. Salisbury Bancorp had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 9.55%. On average, analysts expect that Salisbury Bancorp will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto and personal installment loans.

