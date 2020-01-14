Sandfire Resources (ASX:SFR) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.84

Sandfire Resources NL (ASX:SFR)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.84 and traded as high as $6.01. Sandfire Resources shares last traded at $5.98, with a volume of 662,307 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day moving average of A$5.87 and a 200-day moving average of A$6.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 9.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Sandfire Resources Company Profile (ASX:SFR)

Sandfire Resources NL explores for, evaluates, and develops mineral tenements and projects in Australia and internationally. It operates through two segments, DeGrussa Mine, and Exploration and Evaluation. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver, as well as volcanogenic massive sulphide deposits.

