Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates €11.50 Price Target for Air France KLM (EPA:AF)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.50 ($13.37) price target on Air France KLM (EPA:AF) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on shares of Air France KLM and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €12.40 ($14.42) price objective on shares of Air France KLM and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on shares of Air France KLM and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. HSBC set a €12.50 ($14.53) price objective on shares of Air France KLM and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €10.40 ($12.09) price objective on shares of Air France KLM and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Air France KLM presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €11.23 ($13.05).

Shares of AF opened at €9.86 ($11.47) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €10.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of €9.76. Air France KLM has a fifty-two week low of €6.88 ($8.00) and a fifty-two week high of €14.65 ($17.03).

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance services; and other air-transport-related services.

