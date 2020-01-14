SAP (NYSE:SAP) Rating Increased to Buy at TD Securities

SAP (NYSE:SAP) was upgraded by stock analysts at TD Securities to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $46.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $45.00. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential downside of 66.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SAP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up previously from $141.00) on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.73.

Get SAP alerts:

Shares of SAP stock traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, reaching $137.64. The stock had a trading volume of 158,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,125. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. SAP has a fifty-two week low of $100.65 and a fifty-two week high of $140.62. The stock has a market cap of $163.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.09.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.19. SAP had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. SAP’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SAP will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in SAP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in SAP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SAP by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in SAP by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 328 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SAP during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

Read More: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.