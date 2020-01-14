Sartorius AG (FRA:SRT3) Receives €163.22 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Sartorius AG (FRA:SRT3) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €163.22 ($189.79).

SRT3 has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group set a €192.00 ($223.26) price target on shares of Sartorius and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Nord/LB set a €150.00 ($174.42) price target on shares of Sartorius and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. HSBC set a €160.00 ($186.05) price target on shares of Sartorius and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €205.00 ($238.37) price target on shares of Sartorius and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €145.00 ($168.60) price target on shares of Sartorius and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

Get Sartorius alerts:

SRT3 opened at €206.20 ($239.77) on Friday. Sartorius has a twelve month low of €71.00 ($82.56) and a twelve month high of €124.70 ($145.00). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €192.09 and its 200 day moving average price is €180.66.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft supplies pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Bioprocess Solutions, and Lab Products & Services. The company offers products for suspension cell analysis and live-cell analysis inside incubator for oncology, immuno-oncology, antibody discovery, neuroscience, and stem cell research; cell culture media, including antibody and recombinant protein, viral vaccines, and regenerative medicine media, as well as general media and downstream buffers; and multi-parallel, single-use, benchtop, stainless steel, microbial, and cell culture bioreactors, as well as cell culture expansion systems and software applications for bioreactors.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.