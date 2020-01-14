Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Shares Up 11.8%

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) shares shot up 11.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.94 and last traded at $3.87, 1,164,013 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 19% from the average session volume of 1,433,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.46.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SVRA. ValuEngine raised Savara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Savara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Savara in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Savara in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Savara has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.09.

Get Savara alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $159.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.13 and a 200 day moving average of $1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 13.07, a current ratio of 13.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. As a group, analysts predict that Savara Inc will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SVRA. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Savara in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Savara by 31.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 18,708 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Savara by 5.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Savara by 1.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 344,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Savara in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. 36.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA)

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Savara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.