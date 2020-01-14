savedroid 24 Hour Volume Reaches $116.00 (SVD)

savedroid (CURRENCY:SVD) traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. One savedroid token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Cobinhood, Tidex, Bancor Network and HitBTC. In the last seven days, savedroid has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar. savedroid has a market cap of $338,353.00 and $116.00 worth of savedroid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00036620 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $537.95 or 0.06068865 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00024647 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00034768 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00128181 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001523 BTC.

savedroid Token Profile

savedroid (CRYPTO:SVD) is a token. Its launch date was December 13th, 2017. savedroid’s total supply is 6,997,578,543 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,688,339,238 tokens. savedroid’s official website is ico.savedroid.com . savedroid’s official message board is medium.com/@ico_8796 . savedroid’s official Twitter account is @savedroid and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for savedroid is /r/savedroid_ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

savedroid Token Trading

savedroid can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Cobinhood, IDEX, HitBTC and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as savedroid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade savedroid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy savedroid using one of the exchanges listed above.

