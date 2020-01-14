ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Short Interest Up 10.6% in December

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 579,700 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the December 15th total of 524,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, CFO Gerald Lyons sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $35,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,223.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCSC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in ScanSource by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 458,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in ScanSource by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 338,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,007,000 after acquiring an additional 13,093 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in ScanSource by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 5,734 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in ScanSource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $759,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ScanSource by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,825,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,114,000 after acquiring an additional 126,831 shares during the period. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ScanSource has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

ScanSource stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.66. 3,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,383. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.77 and its 200-day moving average is $32.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $904.56 million, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.99. ScanSource has a 52 week low of $26.84 and a 52 week high of $40.55.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.93 million. ScanSource had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ScanSource will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).

