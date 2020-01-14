Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,134,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,824,000 after acquiring an additional 266,740 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 49,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 10,565 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 283,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 53,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 852,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,895,000 after acquiring an additional 89,906 shares during the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SLB traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $39.39. The company had a trading volume of 10,206,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,754,548. The firm has a market cap of $55.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.59. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1 year low of $30.65 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.00%. Schlumberger’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.46%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SLB shares. Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 price target on the stock. Bank of America set a $43.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Schlumberger from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $50.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.26.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 21,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $792,741.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,872 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,155.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $318,240.00. Insiders have sold 104,735 shares of company stock worth $3,762,614 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

