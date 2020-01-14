Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,200 shares, an increase of 33.0% from the December 15th total of 57,300 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 47,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
In other Schmitt Industries news, major shareholder Walter Brown Pistor sold 509,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $1,655,325.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Schmitt Industries stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.70. 6 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,669. The stock has a market cap of $14.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Schmitt Industries has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $4.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.69 and its 200-day moving average is $2.78.
Schmitt Industries Company Profile
Schmitt Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells test and measurement products worldwide. The company's Balancer segment offers computer-controlled vibration detection, balancing, and process control systems. Its products comprise Schmitt Dynamic Balance System, which consists of a vibration sensor, a computer control unit, and a balance head; SB-5500, an optional acoustic emission monitoring system (AEMS) control card to monitor the AE signals generated on the grinding machine; process control cards to provide enhanced control of the grinding process; SB-2000, a compact manual balancing system; and AE-1000, an AE control platform, which reduces air machine grinding time.
