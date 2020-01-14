Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,200 shares, an increase of 33.0% from the December 15th total of 57,300 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 47,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

In other Schmitt Industries news, major shareholder Walter Brown Pistor sold 509,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $1,655,325.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Schmitt Industries stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.70. 6 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,669. The stock has a market cap of $14.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Schmitt Industries has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $4.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.69 and its 200-day moving average is $2.78.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Schmitt Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Schmitt Industries Company Profile

Schmitt Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells test and measurement products worldwide. The company's Balancer segment offers computer-controlled vibration detection, balancing, and process control systems. Its products comprise Schmitt Dynamic Balance System, which consists of a vibration sensor, a computer control unit, and a balance head; SB-5500, an optional acoustic emission monitoring system (AEMS) control card to monitor the AE signals generated on the grinding machine; process control cards to provide enhanced control of the grinding process; SB-2000, a compact manual balancing system; and AE-1000, an AE control platform, which reduces air machine grinding time.

