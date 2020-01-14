Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Acquired by Genesee Capital Advisors LLC

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 189.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHG traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.90. 511,324 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,987. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $70.93 and a 1-year high of $96.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.1956 per share. This is an increase from Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

