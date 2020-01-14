Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jentner Corp raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Jentner Corp now owns 9,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHG traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.95. The stock had a trading volume of 264 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,987. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.77. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $70.93 and a twelve month high of $96.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.1956 dividend. This is a boost from Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

