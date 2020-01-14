Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by Starfire Investment Advisers Inc.

Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 1.7% of Starfire Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jentner Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Jentner Corp now owns 9,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHG stock traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $95.85. 472,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,987. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.77. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $70.93 and a twelve month high of $96.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.1956 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This is a boost from Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

