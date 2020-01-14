Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Stock Holdings Lessened by PrairieView Partners LLC

PrairieView Partners LLC lowered its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 109,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,853 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $8,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 103,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,969,000 after buying an additional 7,469 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $9,819,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $592,000. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 21,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 5,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.19. The company had a trading volume of 571,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,463. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $61.76 and a 52 week high of $78.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.25 and its 200 day moving average is $72.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.4623 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from Schwab US Broad Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

