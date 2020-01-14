Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by PrairieView Partners LLC

PrairieView Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,626 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up 0.6% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 207,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,847,000 after buying an additional 6,650 shares during the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 32,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,883,000 after buying an additional 57,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 12,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.17. 13,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,913. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $64.47 and a 12-month high of $76.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.376 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This is an increase from Schwab US Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

