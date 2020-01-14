Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SCRYY. ValuEngine lowered shares of Scor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

OTCMKTS SCRYY traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,500. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.19 and a 200 day moving average of $4.14. Scor has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $4.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 0.46.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Scor had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Scor will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

About Scor

SCOR SE provides life and non-life reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life segments. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, agriculture risks, and alternative solutions; business solutions; business ventures and partnerships; and direct insurance products on a business-to-business basis.

