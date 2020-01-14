SEKISUI HOUSE L/S (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $21.68

Shares of SEKISUI HOUSE L/S (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.68 and traded as low as $21.54. SEKISUI HOUSE L/S shares last traded at $21.58, with a volume of 29,229 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered SEKISUI HOUSE L/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.33.

SEKISUI HOUSE L/S (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 6th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter. SEKISUI HOUSE L/S had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 12.87%. Analysts anticipate that SEKISUI HOUSE L/S will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEKISUI HOUSE L/S

Sekisui House, Ltd. designs, constructs, and contracts built-to-order detached houses in Japan and internationally. It also engages in the design, construction, and contracting of built-to-order properties for lease, medical and nursing care facilities, and other buildings; remodeling of residential properties; sub-lease, management, operation, and brokerage of real estate; sale of houses, land, and condominiums; and development of office and commercial buildings, as well as management and operation of properties.

