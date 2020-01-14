Select Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SLCT) Short Interest Update

Select Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SLCT) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,900 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the December 15th total of 54,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Select Bancorp by 12.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 315,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 35,005 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael lifted its position in Select Bancorp by 59.7% during the third quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 80,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP acquired a new position in Select Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $143,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Select Bancorp by 12.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Select Bancorp by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 866,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,907,000 after purchasing an additional 23,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Select Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd.

NASDAQ SLCT traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $11.99. 10,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,413. The firm has a market cap of $221.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.49. Select Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.14 and a fifty-two week high of $12.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $13.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.80 million. Select Bancorp had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 6.83%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Select Bancorp will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Select Bancorp Company Profile

Select Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, Money market deposit and NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

