Selecta Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SELB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Selecta Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SELB) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 547,900 shares, a decrease of 32.9% from the December 15th total of 816,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 399,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ SELB traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $2.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,550. Selecta Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $3.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.03 and its 200 day moving average is $1.77. The firm has a market cap of $141.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.34.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SELB. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Selecta Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $31,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 582.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 54,437 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 7.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,620,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 109,806 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.55% of the company’s stock.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

