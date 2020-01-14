Sequoia Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,093 Shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Sequoia Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 33.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the period. iShares US Financials ETF makes up about 2.3% of Sequoia Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Sequoia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF during the third quarter valued at $3,755,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at $653,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF during the third quarter valued at $5,624,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period.

Shares of IYF opened at $139.23 on Tuesday. iShares US Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $109.12 and a 12-month high of $139.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.5358 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

iShares US Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

