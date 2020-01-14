Serengeti Resources (CVE:SIR) Shares Up 10.5%

Serengeti Resources Inc (CVE:SIR) shares shot up 10.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21, 123,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 127% from the average session volume of 54,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.24. The stock has a market cap of $19.97 million and a P/E ratio of 210.00.

Serengeti Resources Company Profile (CVE:SIR)

Serengeti Resources Inc acquires and explores for mineral properties in Canada. The company's flagship property is the Kwanika copper-gold deposit covering an area of 9,418 hectares located in the northern Quesnel Trough, British Columbia. It also explores for silver and molybdenum resources. The company was formerly known as Serengeti Minerals Ltd.

