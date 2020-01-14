Shift Hits One Day Trading Volume of $946.00 (SHIFT)

Shift (CURRENCY:SHIFT) traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. Over the last week, Shift has traded 21.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Shift has a total market capitalization of $719,588.00 and $946.00 worth of Shift was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shift coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0526 or 0.00000606 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, IDAX, Upbit and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Shift alerts:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Shift Coin Profile

Shift (SHIFT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 12th, 2016. Shift’s total supply is 13,676,954 coins. The official website for Shift is www.shiftnrg.org . Shift’s official Twitter account is @ShiftNrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Shift is /r/ShiftNrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Shift

Shift can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Bittrex, Livecoin and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shift should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Shift Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shift and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.